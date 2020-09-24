  1. Home
  2. tv

Sapna Bhavnani shares old PIC with Sushant Singh Rajput: Little did he know his life would become untold story

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released into the theatres in 2016. Sapna Bhavnani has recently shared a fond memory of the late actor from those days on social media.
Mumbai
Sapna Bhavnani shares an old photo with Sushant Singh Rajput Sapna Bhavnani shares old PIC with Sushant Singh Rajput: Little did he know his life would become untold story
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The late actor’s tragic demise left everyone in a state of huge shock. Many of his fans and loved ones recall his fond memories on social media from time to time. Meanwhile, his death is currently probed by not one but three central agencies, namely CBI, NCB, and ED. In the meantime, his friends from the industry remember him by sharing old videos and pictures on social media.

Among them is celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani who has recently shared an old picture with Sushant Singh Rajput that dates back to 2016. This monochrome picture was clicked at the Chennai airport. Sapna had tagged the late actor back then and wrote, “The madness starts today. Chennai we are coming for you. With my homie’s homie. So happy for you MS Dhoni.” One can figure out from the date that the tweet was shared ahead of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s release in September 2016.

Check out the tweet below:

Talking about the same, Sapna writes in her latest tweet, “little did he know that his life would become the untold story.” Earlier, the celebrity hairstylist had shared a post on Instagram after getting to know about Sushant’s demise in the month of June and stated that the late actor was going through rough times in the past few years. She also alleged that no one from the industry stood up for the Dil Bechara star or lent a helping hand to him.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Sapna Bhavnani says no one in the industry stood up for the actor

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement