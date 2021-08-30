Sapna Chaudhary shares a cute video of husband bathing buffaloes as he calls one of them his 'mehbooba'

The popular Haryanvi dancer and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has grabbed headlines recently with her video. She has shared a video of her husband bathing his buffaloes. She is also seen sitting by the pond as calling out to the buffaloes taking bath in the water. The dancer shared the video on her social media and her fans are overjoyed to see the couple’s desi avatar.

The Haryanvi dancer was seen taking a video of her husband as he was seen bathing the buffaloes and talking to them affectionately. Sapna is also seen calling out affectionately to the buffaloes in the water. But when her husband calls them, they are seen going towards him. He is seen talking to them affectionately. The actress then asked him about his connection with the buffaloes, to which he calls one of them his Mehbooba.

She captioned, “दिल सब पै, दिलदार कोए कोए मिलिए हमारे परिवार से,देखिए इन्हें ज़रा प्यार से (Everyone has a heart but only a few are loving in nature. Meet our family and watch them with love)

The adorable Haryanvi dancer married Veer Sahu in early 2020 in a very intimate wedding. Sapna gave birth to a baby boy in the same year in October. The actress does not post many photos or videos of her life on social media.

The dancer came to the limelight with her entry in the show Bigg Boss and she has also done a television show Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani 2. She had shared in an interview with Etimes TV, “I will complete 15 years in the industry this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I feel since I am from the regional entertainment industry (Haryana), I don’t get the opportunities to showcase my talent. I don’t want to wear skin revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which becomes a barrier at times.”

She further said, "Also, I don’t have a godfather and that's another reason why I have been struggling to get a break in the Hindi industry."

