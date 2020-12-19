Sapna Choudhary drops a picture with her newborn as she celebrates husband Veer's first birthday post marriage

Sapna Choudhary recently took to her Instagram handle to give us a sneak-peek into the birthday celebration of her husband Veer Sahu and it is all about family time.

The popular actress Sapna Choudhary is currently in the best phase of her life. The Haryanvi singer-dancer recently gave birth to a baby boy and is enjoying motherhood bliss these days. Well, today’s day is surely special for her as well as for her husband Veer Sahu. The musical artist has turned a year older and this is his first birthday after marriage. Needless to say, Sapna has surely left no stone unturned to make her hubby’s special day a memorable affair and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Bigg Boss contestant gives her fans a sneak-peek into her husband's birthday celebrations and it goes without saying the couple had a blast. She shared pictures in which she can be seen posing with her newborn baby. In the first photo, Veer can be seen with the cake smeared on his face. He can be also seen holding his baby boy along with Sapna as they pose for a perfect family picture. Another click shows the couple posing together and can be seen twinning in yellow outfits.

Alongside one of the pictures, Sapna also writes, “Wishing you a very happy birthday my king.” We can also see the beautiful decorations behind which suggest that the popular dancer must have arranged a special party for her doting hubby.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Sapna and Veer had a court marriage earlier this year. The Haryanvi actress has always kept her private life under wraps. The couple welcomed their first child on October 4 this year.

Credits :Sapna Choudhary Instagram

