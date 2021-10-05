Sapna Choudhary & husband Veer reveal their son's name with a special post on his first birthday

The popular Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Sapna Choudhary and husband Veer Sahu recently celebrated their son Porus’ first birthday on October 4. She took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming video of her baby boy, who is seen playing in the farmland. Along with video, there is a voice over that talks about their son and why they have named him Porus.

In the video shared by Sapna Choudhary and hubby Veer Sahu are seen enjoying some peaceful moments together. They are seen at their farm and surrounded by their cows. Sapna wrote in the video, “मेरे और मेरे चाहने वालों की तरफ़ से जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाए मेरे शेर @porusofficial (Happy birthday to me and from my loved ones my lion)”.

See post here:

She is known to keep her life private and rarely shares about it on social media. She had earlier shared a video featuring her husband and his love for his buffaloes. She wrote, “दिल सब पै, दिलदार कोए कोए मिलिए हमारे परिवार से,देखिए इन्हें ज़रा प्यार से.”

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant secretly tied the knot with Veer Sahu in 2020. They embraced parenthood in October last year.

The actress rose to fame with her Bigg Boss stint and has been busy with other projects. However, she has not been seen on TV after the reality show.