Sapna Choudhary in legal trouble: Dancer to be arrested for not performing at an event

Sapna Choudhary got into legal trouble due to a breach of contract in 2018. An arrest warrant has been issued against famous Haryanvi & singer dancer Sapna Choudhary. According to sources, former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018, for which she was paid by organisers in advance. The organisers dragged the matter to court and now the singer will be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court soon.

The incident dates back to October 13, 2018. More details in this regard are awaited. This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust.

In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust. The case was registered after a celebrity management company that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that the popular Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor join any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant. The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.

About Sapna Choudhary

The dancer came to the limelight with her entry in the show Bigg Boss and she has also done a television show Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani 2. She had shared in an interview with Etimes TV, “I will complete 15 years in the industry this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I feel since I am from the regional entertainment industry (Haryana), I don’t get the opportunities to showcase my talent. I don’t want to wear skin revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which becomes a barrier at times.”

