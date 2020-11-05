Sapna Choudhary shares her first ever PHOTOS with husband Veer Sahu as they celebrate Karwa Chauth

Sapna Choudhary tied the knot with Veer Sahu earlier this year. The couple was blessed with a baby boy sometime back.

Sapna Choudhary has always won hearts with her amazing dance performances and there is no denying this fact. The Haryanvi beauty was also a part of Bigg Boss 11. She has been creating a lot of buzz in the media of late owing to whatever is going on in her personal life. Sapna usually likes to stay away from the glitz and glamour. That is why fans were shocked upon knowing the actress has been blessed with a baby boy.

The reason behind this is that Sapna also kept her wedding affair private. Recently, the former BB contestant celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Veer Sahu. And with this, she has finally shared her first-ever pictures with hubby dearest on social media. Sapna looks resplendent in a red traditional outfit as she observes the occasion and later breaks the fast after the rising of the moon. She also wished the fans on the special occasion in the very same post.

Check out the pictures below:

Sapna Choudhary was, unfortunately, trolled by a few after having announced about having a baby. Her husband Veer Sahu slammed all the haters in Facebook life thereafter and defended the actress. He also revealed that both of them tied the knot on New Year’s Eve and that their wedding took place amidst some serious situation. Veer further added that his uncle was suffering from cancer and was on his death bed back then. For the unversed, Sapna and Veer were reportedly in a relationship for four years before they decided to marry each other.

Also Read: PHOTOS: New mum Sapna Choudhary's stunning pictures will make your jaws drop

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sapna Choudhary Instagram

Share your comment ×