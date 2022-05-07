Sara Ali Khan joins The Khatra Khatra Show clan for upcoming episode; Watch her perform a fun task

The upcoming episode of the entertainment shows The Khatra Khatra Show will be offering lots of fun and enjoyment as it will be graced by Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. In the weekend episode hosted by Farah Khan and Bharti Singh, there will be lots of fun as the contestants will be engaging in fun tasks. In the recent promo of the episode, the contestants are seen doing hook steps of the popular songs and getting kicked from a status if they fail to do so.

In the promo, Aditya Narayan is seen getting kicked by Avtaar movie’s Rajesh Khanna’s statue as he does wrong hook steps for the song ‘Masti ki pathshala. Next was Karan Patel, who also gets kicked for wrong steps for ‘Slowly Slowly’. Next was Sara Ali Khan, who was first seen doing the steps of ‘Mai Khiladi Tu Anaadi’ but she forgot the steps for ‘Maa Ka Laadla Bigad Gya’. Due to this, she gets a kick from the statue and falls to the ground, which makes everyone laugh out loud.

The actress was also seen performing a comical task in which she is seen seated in a dummy car and she had to sing a song while the car rotates. Her expressions during the task are hilarious as she sings ‘Tum paas aaye”. As show host Bharti Singh asks her ‘Knock knock Sara’, to which she replies, “Come back tomorrow”, which made everyone laugh out loud. The episode also includes other actors like Karan Patel, Rashami Desai, Aditya Narayan and more.

