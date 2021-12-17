Sara Ali Khan mesmerises fans as she grooves with Rupali Ganguly on ‘Chaka Chak’ from Atrangi Re; VIDEO

Rupali Ganguly is presently seen on one of the top-rated daily soaps, Anupamaa. The actress is quite popular for her social media presence as she regularly posts pictures and videos for her fans. She shares posts from her personal and professional life. She also loves to do all the new trends on social media and she involves her friends from the show cast in the same. In the recent video shared by Rupali Ganguly, she is seen dancing along with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on a song from her upcoming movie.

Rupali Ganguly is seen dressed up as Anupama for her show and Sara Ali Khan is seen in her get up from her role in the movie. They are seen grooving alongside the trending song ‘Chaka Chak’ from Sara’s upcoming movie, Atrangi Re. The charming beauty will be visiting the sets of Anupamaa to promote her movie, which is slated to be released soon. Rupali had shared in the caption, “Grooving to mere bhai ki chaka chak choreography with the chaka chak girl in the chaka chak outfit with the sweetest and the most down to earth star @saraalikhan95 @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @aanandlrai @vijayganguly”.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen at the reality show The Kapil Sharma Show along with her co-star Akshay Kumar. He was seen praising Sara Ali Khan and stated that 'Atrangi Re' was her film. He said, "Let me tell you, I have watched 'Atrangi Re'. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback. The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly."



