Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan's show Bidaai reruns amid lockdown; Rajan Shahi says 'It was a game changer'

As Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan starrer Bidaai returns to TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, producer Rajan Shahi reminisced the some fond memories with the cast. Read on.

Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai was one of its kinds show. The show starring Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan in the lead explored the social impacts of skin color. It revealed how society perceives dark-skinned people. The daily soap tried to change people's mindsets and taboo regarding skin color differences. While it began its journey in 2007, it came to an end after 3 successful years of the run. Now, there's some good news for the fans, as the show is all set to return.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, shootings have been stalled, and many popular shows have made a comeback. So, now Bidaai is also going to be re-telecast on the small-screen too. Yes, you read that right! And with the show's re-run, producer Rajana Shahi has got all emotional. Well, the show happens to be Shahi's first production and is naturally very dear to him. The producer took down the memory lane and expressing his happiness about the show's re-run now. He said, 'Bidaai was a true game-changer for me. It was launched when I was known as a series director. This was my first show as a producer. At that time, it was unheard of that a technician would become a producer. I will always be grateful to Uday Shankar and Vivek Behl, who took a risk with me.'

However, his journey from being a mere technician to a producer was not easy. It was not a bed of roses for him, as he had to go through many ups and downs. Opening about bis difficulties, he said, 'I remember I had no money when I started this show. I didn’t even have an office and the company was also not registered in my name.'

As mentioned above Bidaai was considered to be a clutter-breaking show right from its beginning. 'At that time, shows were very complicated and it was the simplicity of Bidaai which worked in its favor. The show was based on the relationships shared between the characters and that made it stand out. We had an amazing team too with seasoned actors such as Alok Nath, Seema Kapoor, Vibha Chibber, Avinash Wadhawan and newcomers such as Angad Hasija, Sara Khan, Parul Chauhan, Kinshuk Mahajan.'

Reminiscing his fond memories working with the team, Ranjan added, 'I had an amazing core team also to bank on the core team. Everyone Ranjeet Agarwal, Vivek Jain, Romesh Kalra, Aarif Sheikh, and their respective teams were great.' But, Rajan also came across people who feared that the show won't do well. He said, 'Contrary to what I was told, Bidaai was a super hit. It helped the 9:30-10:00 pm slot gain importance which also helped our show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.'

Ask him if he is planning on the show's sequel, Rajan says, 'Many fans demanded a sequel, however, I never found a script which was good enough. For me, the script is paramount, I never found one which would justify the first season.'

Bidaai will be telecast on the 2:30 pm time slot on Star Plus. Are you excited to watch Bidaai again on TV? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

