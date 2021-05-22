Sara Khan channels her inner goddess as she resumes shooting for Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein; PHOTOS

Popular Television actress Sara Khan had taken a break to spend Eid with her family in Bhopal. However, now, she has returned to shoot for Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein in Silvassa.

Actress Sara Khan, who is well known for her performance in the popular TV show Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, was spending the Eid holiday with her family in Bhopal. After a decade of being in Mumbai, Sara had taken time off to go to her home town and celebrate Eid with family. She even shared glimpses of it on social media. However, after a good time with family, Sara is now back on the sets of her show, Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

As she returned to her avatar in the show, Sara donned the gorgeous ethnic attire and flaunted her gorgeous look in the photos. In the photos from her latest photoshoot, Sara is seen carrying off a beautiful ghagra. The off-shoulder embellished bralette that she has donned with it seems one of a kind. Her makeup is kept natural and her long locks are left open. The stylish jewellery pieces add a touch of royalty to her overall look. As she posed for the camera, Sara looked every bit stunning and left fans gushing.

Take a look:

Work is in full swing now and all safety protocols are in place for the cast and crew of Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. Amid the pandemic, special attention has been paid to avoid any glitches and amid it, Sara has resumed work. Apart from this, Sara is also hosting a cookery show titled Annapurna Rasoi on an OTT platform. She recently wrapped up Cyanide Mohan alongside Sharib Hashmi that will soon release on an OTT platform.

Also Read|PICS: Sara Khan takes a break from shooting Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein; Chills in Maldives with sister

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×