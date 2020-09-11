Sara Khan in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19; Hopes to recover soon from ‘stupid virus’

Sara Khan has confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID 19 with a post on Instagram lately and revealed that she has been in home quarantine

The COVID 19 pandemic continues to tighten its clutches on social media as several celebs have been infected with this deadly virus. It hasn’t been long when seven members of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team including Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar were tested positive for COVID 19. And now, another celebrity has been infected with this highly transmissible virus. We are talking about Sara Khan. The actress had shared the news on Instagram yesterday wherein she has been in home quarantine. She wrote, “Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery.”

Ever since the news of Sara’s ill health surfaced, her fans have been quite worried about her. And now the Bigg Boss 4 contestant has shared her health update and is hopeful to beat the stupid virus soon. She posed a picture of herself dressed in an orange top and her hair tied in a high bun on Instagram. In the caption, Sara wrote, “Just to let u all know I m feeling fine and inshallah will recover soon from this stupid virus!!!! I am blessed to have all ur wishes, love, care and support!!! #homequarantine #gocorona #rememberinurduas #blisss #blessed.”

Take a look at Sara Khan’s recent post on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Sara has been making the headlines lately for her relationship with Ankit Gera. The couple is said to be dating each other for quite some time now and their PDA on social media has been grabbing a lot of attention.

Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Sara Khan confirms dating Ankit Gera on Instagram; Check the post

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×