Sara Khan opens up on her lip filler gone wrong; Says ‘I didn't like my look at that time’

A year after Sara Khan was trolled for her lip job gone wrong, the former Bigg Boss 4 contestant has asserted that it was a disaster and the look didn’t suit her.

When Sara Khan played the lead role in Bidaai, she managed to become the national crush and the audience was in awe of her beauty. Besides, her stint on Bigg Boss 4 and her wedding with Ali Merchant on national television made her a household name. Interestingly, the diva, who was once known for her cute looks, grabbed the eyeballs after she underwent a cosmetic procedure for her lips and which went wrong. Talking about the same, Sara recently told Times of India, that her lip filler was a disaster.

In the interview, the television actress stated that she didn’t think much about undergoing the transformation and believed that it will suit her. In fact, Sara stated that she didn’t want to stay Bidaai’s Sadhna. However, her lip job didn’t go as expected. The former Bigg Boss 4 stated that the lip filler didn’t suit her and she didn’t like the look as well. “I wanted to be fit and be Sara Khan. This is what I think. If people liked me as Sadhna from Bidaai they will like me as Sara Khan also. They will love me the way I am as a human being in real life. So, I didn't think much about my transformation. I just started working out and concentrated on my fitness. I did not change my face, I am the same. Yes, of course, I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn't suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn't like my look at that time,” Sara was quoted saying.

To recall, the diva faced severe backlash for her lip job back in 2019. However, Sara was quite unfazed by the trolls and believes that it is a part and parcel of a public figure’s life. Although she did admit that the negative comments did affect her initially, she decided to focus on the love she receives from her fans. Sara asserted, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and you can't stop anyone from expressing their thoughts. There are a few people who get really rude to you and post harsh comments. Initially, they used to bother and affect me, but then I realised that they are faceless people. I think it is not even worth getting worried about their comments. On the other hand, there are people who love us so much, they write good stuff about us and send us gifts, I think it is more than enough for me. I have started focussing on their love.”

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×