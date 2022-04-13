Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast attends Rupali Ganguly’s birthday bash; Producer JD Majethia jokes about Season 3

Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly recently rang on her birthday on 5th April. She hosted a grand bash few days back. Along with her Anupamaa team, it was also graced by the team of her very popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The sitcom is among the most popular shows on TV till now and Rupali Ganguly came to limelight with the same show.

The cast of the show reunited on the 45th birthday bash of the actress. Producer of the show, JD Majethia, took to social media to share a picture of the reunion as he teased fans about the third season of the show. Taking to his Instagram stories, JD Majethia shared several photos with Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, Rajesh Kumar and Satish Shah. In one of them he wrote, "Mann kara raha hai na puchhne ka ki season 3 kab aayega? Mera bhi (Feel like asking about the release of the third season? Me too)."

See post here-

At Rupali's recently held birthday bash, the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was seen having a gala time. Rupali clicked selfies with them and enjoyed with everyone present at the party including her Anupamaa team members Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, and others.

Talking about the third season, last year in October, Rupali had dismissed the possibility of having one. She had shared with Etimes, "Well, everyone’s too busy for the third season of Sarabhai. It’s been 17 years since the show and we are blessed to be sitting together and clicking pictures with each other. Aise shows bahut kam logon ki zindagi mein aate hain. We keep cracking jokes even now the way we used to on the sets."

