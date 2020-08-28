Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame Rajesh Kumar tests positive for COVID 19; Actor is asymptomatic & in home quarantine

Rajesh Kumar, better known has Roshesh from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is quarantine at home after the actor tested for the novel Coronavirus recently.

Rajesh Kumar, who became a household name as Roshesh from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Despite taking all precautionary and safety measures, the actor, unfortunately, is diagnosed with the virus and is self-quarantining at his house. He had taken to his Instagram handle to inform everyone about being tested COVID-19 positive, quarantine, and medical treatment. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Rajesh shared when how he understood he might be COVID-19 positive, his health conditions, how he is coping up, and the precautionary measures.

The actor shared that he has been asymptomatic from day one. He said that he had some days ago, he had gone shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and thinks that he might have contracted the disease when he stepped out. Rajesh stated that he didn't get any symptoms like cold or cough back then, however, he felt lethargic the entire day. As a precautionary measure, he decided to get himself tested for COVID-19, and his results were positive.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan was a part of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat?

Rajesh stated that he was scared of getting the virus, and when was finally tested COVID-19 positive, he was nervous for a few minutes. But soon his anxiety vanished. Soon, he informed his neighbors, and the floor where he stays is quarantined. 'Now, I am not scared, but my neighbours are understandably petrified,' stated Rajesh.

Further, the actor shared that he does not have any major symptoms even now, but he just feels lazy and has lost his sense of taste and smell. Rajesh reiterated, 'I wasn’t shooting for several days, but have informed my producers, and they will go through the usual formalities and guidelines.'

Take a look at Rajesh Kumar's Instagram post here:

The talented actor will be in home quarantine for 14 days. Sharing how he is managing situations, he said that his son is in constant touch with him on the phone. 'My eeps calling me on the phone and is bored of my talks now.' said Rajesh. He also added that he has been feeling low on energy and most of the time he is sleeping. He hopes that he will recover well, and things will be fine son.

Lastly, Rajesh urged people to not go out of their house, unless it is extremely essential. 'I want to add that there is no particular reason as to how or when the virus can infect someone, so people should not jump to any conclusions. Having said that, it is important not to step out of house, if you don’t have work,' concluded Rajesh.

Earlier, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai alum Satish Shah just revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and is doing fine now.

ALSO READ: Satish Shah discharged from hospital post undergoing treatment for COVID 19; Actor to quarantine himself

Share your comment ×