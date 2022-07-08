Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Hum Paanch: 5 iconic TV shows you can binge-watch in a single weekend

With the weekend around the corner and monsoons rains spoiling all your plans to out, it can be quite boring. But we have the perfect solution for making your weekend a fun-filled one, which is binge-watching your favourite iconic TV shows. From elite Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to hilarious Hansa in Khichdi, we have a solution for your weekend woes, as we present five TV comedy shows that will keep you and your family entertained during the weekend. So, get ready for a fun-filled weekend with these popular TV shows-

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Ratna Pathak, Rupali Shah, Satish Shah and other actors are loved for their excellent acting in the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The constant bickering between middle-class Monisha and high-society Maya is still loved by the audience.

Office Office

This serial gave Indian television their beloved ‘Mussadilal’. The serial takes a comic dig at the rampant corruption and bribery in government offices. It shows the character is troubled because of the slow working of government work. Actor Pankaj Kapoor played the iconic character.

Dekh Bhai Dekh

This comedy soap revolved around the people in the Dewan family, complete with the tussles and affection that are part of every family. The actors in the show include Shekhar Suman and Farida Jalal, along with some excellent writing. It remains one of the cult comedy shows of the 90s.

Shrimaan Shrimati

Shrimaan Shrimati was a sitcom based on the daily dealings of two neighbouring families, where the “Love thy neighbour” theme was at play. It included a hilarious sequence of events in a show that aired for 5 years on Doordarshan. It included some prominent actors like Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Jatin Kanakia, and Reema Lagoo among others.

Hum Paanch

It is regarded among the most classic Indian comedy shows of all time, Hum Paanch featured actors like Vidya Balan, and Rakhee Tandon among others. It tells the story of a middle-class household through a humorous lens, this show won hearts then and it is still the favourite of many.

