Is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai making a comeback with new season? Rupali Ganguly teases with a BTS video

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:46 PM IST  |  12.3K
   
Is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai making a comeback with new season? Rupali Ganguly teases with a BTS video
Advertisement

The show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the iconic shows on the Indian television screens. The sitcom was loved by audience for excellent comic timing and flawless acting by the actors of show. Rupali Ganguly came to limelight due to her excellent acting chops in the show as she played the role of a middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha Sarabhai. Rupali had recently shared a video of the cast of the show as they sat together and rehearsed some lines.

In the recent story shared by Rupali, actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah were seen seated along with Aatish Kapadia. They are seen in get up similar to that of their roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and were seen holding script in hand. They are seen enjoying themselves while rehearsing. The show has a huge fan base in India and fans will be beyond happy to see the cast together.

See photo here:

Rupali Ganguly had shared a video and pictures of the reunion of the entire cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai few days back. There were seen having a gala time together. She captioned the post, “I woke up this morning humming the Sarabhai song and still can’t wipe that smile off my face May the Sarabhais be forever insanely beautiful Do see the last video to know how crazy we r kaka ka welcome”.

Also read- Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares how she stays ‘physically fit’; Watch out for bloopers

Advertisement

Credits: Rupali Ganguly Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All