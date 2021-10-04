Is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai making a comeback with new season? Rupali Ganguly teases with a BTS video

The show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the iconic shows on the Indian television screens. The sitcom was loved by audience for excellent comic timing and flawless acting by the actors of show. Rupali Ganguly came to limelight due to her excellent acting chops in the show as she played the role of a middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha Sarabhai. Rupali had recently shared a video of the cast of the show as they sat together and rehearsed some lines.

In the recent story shared by Rupali, actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah were seen seated along with Aatish Kapadia. They are seen in get up similar to that of their roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and were seen holding script in hand. They are seen enjoying themselves while rehearsing. The show has a huge fan base in India and fans will be beyond happy to see the cast together.

See photo here: