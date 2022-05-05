Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia hints about the season 3 of the show

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the most popular shows on the TV screens, and it was one of the iconic comedy shows of Telly world. The show originally started in 2004 and became widely popular due to the impressive acting of Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan, and others. The show got a reboot in 2017, which streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. Now, there is good news for the fans of the show as the show producer, JD Majethia, recently hinted toward the third season of the show.

In a conversation with ETimes, producer JD Majethia said, “Ek aur season banna hi chahiye. We will make all the efforts. Everybody is ready to extend their efforts. Some more time is needed. People will have to wait a little bit. What the entire nation wants, we have to fulfill their wishes.”

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai did not get high ratings, and the show was pulled off air soon. But, in the years since, the show has developed a cult following. The much-awaited 2017 reboot of the iconic, however, did not get as much love.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly had mentioned that she was still a newbie when the first season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai began and she looked up to veterans Satish and Ratna on the sets. Rupali added that the cast and crew of the show is like a family. The team of the show meet up often and earlier Rupali Ganguly had shared a video of their get together. Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the lead in the daily soap Anupamaa.

