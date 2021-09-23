Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai track leaves Rupali Ganguly emotional & nostalgic; Fans chant ‘we want season 3’

On Wednesday, September 22, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly took to her social media space to share a slew of stunning pictures and videos from the reunion party of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast. Now, just a day after meeting her former onscreen family, the TV actor informed her fans that she woke up humming the title track of the famous comedy show. According to Rupali, the track made her extremely nostalgic and she couldn’t swipe away the smile on her face.

The Anupamaa star said, “I woke up this morning humming the Sarabhai song and still can’t wipe that smile off my face. May the Sarabhais be forever insanely beautiful.” Earlier during the day, Rupali also posted a video featuring the entire Sarabhai family singing the song together. She captioned the clip as, “The Sarabhai Song. Full emotional. Every time we meet we have to sing this.” Just yesterday, Ganguly hailed her former co-actors as her most ‘precious family’.

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the photos and clips surfaced on Instagram, it created a massive buzz on social media. Loyal fans of the show flooded Rupali’s commented section with sweet compliments, while many also began demanding the makers to release ‘season 3’ of the show. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was a popular comedy show that still holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian audiences. Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, the plot of the show revolved around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai.

Over the years, the show received cult status and is regarded as one of the greatest Indian comedy shows of all the time. Speaking of Rupali Ganguly’s work front, the TV actor is currently essaying the lead role in the show, Anupamaa that airs on Star Plus.

