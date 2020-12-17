Sarabhai vs Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia miffed with the show’s Pakistani remake; Calls it ‘A cringy watch’

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia recently took to his Facebook handle and expressed his displeasure at the Pakistani remake of the popular show. Here’s what he has to say.

Speak of the most popular and adored television shows, the list will definitely be incomplete without mentioning the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show that aired on TV from 2004 to 2006 was loved by the audience for its classic dialogues and unique script. Owing to its huge popularity, the show returned with a second season Sarabhai vs Sarabhai in 2017.

Recently, the show once again made the headlines after a Pakistani rip-off of the popular show started doing rounds on the internet. Recently, writer Aatish Kapadia, who was shocked to find the copied version of the show streaming at a digital platform, revealed that a Pakistani show has ‘blatantly’ copied Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Taking to social networking site Facebook, he has penned a lengthy note wherein he mentioned that someone had forwarded him the link of the Pakistani show. The show has been put on free video streaming platform. In his post, the writer said it was a “cringy watch” since the actors had mouthed the dialogues ‘so badly’. He wrote, “Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours, to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed!”

His post further read as, “I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people. Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool.”

Aatish added, “But this blatant copy!??? My god, it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’, by chance you’ll come across that daylight robbery.”

Check out his post below:

On a related note, directed by Deven Bhojani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in the lead roles.

