Sarabjit and Crime Patrol actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away at 36 due to multiple organ failure

In another sad piece of news for the entertainment industry, Ranjan Sehgal, known for his roles in Sony TV's Crime Patrol and film Sarabjit is no more between us. He passed away yesterday, July 11 (2020). The actor lost his life due to multiple organ failure, at the PGI, Chandigarh. He was 36 years old. Ranjan had been keeping unwell for a long time and undergoing treatment for his ailments. However, he lost his battle to life and breathed his last yesterday.

Rajan was a popular face in Punjab as well as the Hindi entertainment industry. He began his career in the world of acting and entertainment as a theatre artist. Later, he moved on to Mumbai to fulfill his dream as an actor. The late actor had kick-started his acting career, by featuring in several commercial advertisements. His hard work and efforts got him the lead role in Colors TV's show Rishon Se Badi Pratha. Later, he played pivotal roles in shows including Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar, Jaane Kya Hoga Ram, and Kuldeepak. He was a recurring face in Crime Patrol and appeared in many episodes.

The young actor also proved his acting prowess in several Punjabi movies including Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq, and Mahi NRI. Rajan was also a part of the 2016 Bollywood movie Sarbjit, which starred and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

The actor had his Masters from the Department of Indian Theatre at Panjab University in the year 2009. The news of Rajan's sudden and unfortunate passing away has left theatre lovers and artists across the country heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace.

