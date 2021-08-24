Saraswatichandra actress Maleeka R Ghai struck by Bell’s Palsy: Water started spilling out from my mouth

Popular actress Maleeka R Ghai recently had a Bell’s Palsy attack. Maleeka has featured in several films such as ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat’, ‘Heeralal Pannalal’ and ‘Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega’. Apart from films, she has been a regular and popular face on television shows such as ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Desh Ki Beti Nandini’, and ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’, among others. In an unfortunate turn of events, on Wednesday morning, at around 4 am, the actress suffered from Bell’s Palsy attack.

In a recent chat with ETimes TV over a phone call and WhatsApp, Maleeka talked about her condition. A tearful Maleeka revealed that she was struck by Bell’s Palsy on Wednesday morning around 4am, when she got up to meditate. Talking about the incident further, she shared how she could not even drink water as it spilled out of her mouth. Maleeka said, “I tried drinking water but the water started spilling out from my mouth and down my neck. I realized my right side of facial muscles refuse to cooperate with me. I went almost numb.”

The television actress further added, “Then I felt a lot of strain and pull in my right eye. I experienced a similar feeling at the back of my head too, somewhere around the medulla region. I felt something was serious. The very next moment, my vision got blurred and my right eye started to water, almost continuously.” She then said that gathering herself, she rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, where a lot of tests were performed on her.

When asked if she faced any signs of discomfort, as the condition shows early symptoms, Maleeka shared that she had contractions at the back of her head, which she dismissed as headaches and took Disprin for the same. Maleeka shared that she has been now discharged from the hospital, and is responding well to medicines.

She also revealed that she has been advised to rest her eyes and facial muscles. “I have been advised to not talk too much as it would stress my facial muscles; I have said 'no' to all my projects that I was going to take up in the near future. I have also been advised to keep my eyes shut for most of the time,” Maleeka said.

