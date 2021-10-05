SaReGaMaPa 2021: Vishal Dadlani jokes he & Shankar Mahadevan ate the delicacies; Himesh Reshammiya gave up

One of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows, SaReGaMaPa is going to be back TV screens in few days. The show has been audience favourite for the decades and the craze for the show is still the same. The upcoming season of the show will be judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. In the latest post shared Vishal Dadlani, all the judges are seen on the sets and several food dishes are kept in front of them.

It seems like the upcoming season of SaReGaMaPa will be full of entertainment and excitement as the show will be judged by the dynamic trio. Vishal Dadlani is popular for his humour on the sets. He recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of SaReGaMaPa. It is seen that the judges Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya are dressed in traditional attires. There are numerous food items in front of them. Vishal jokes that he and Shankar did the most of eating and Himesh Reshammiya gave up too soon. He shared in the caption, “It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it! @shankar.mahadevan and I ate well, but of course, @realhimesh ne haath oopar kar liye! #SaReGaMaPa on @zeetv from 16 October. @thecontentteamofficial”.

See the post here: