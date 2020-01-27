Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey become proud owner of a luxury car; Share pictures of their new drive

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have bought themselves a new car and shared stunning pictures of the luxury drive.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey is one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. From finding solace in small things to doing crazy stuff together, this celeb couple never fails to give major goals to the millennials. Besides, Sargun and Ravi have come a long way together in their lives and they never miss out on sharing every big moment with their fans. Maintaining the momentum, Ravi has shared another big news as they bought a new car for themselves as a white coloured BMWX7.

The Jamai Raja actor also shared pictures of the new drive on social media. In the pictures, Ravi and Sargun were beaming with happiness as they posed with the luxury car. Besides, the couple was also exuding charm in their casual wear as they went to buy their car. In the caption, Ravi wrote how the two had started their journey in Mumbai a decade back with ambitions and visions of the future. And now the universe has been taking them to places and countless milestones which are worth grand celebrations.

Take a look at pictures Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s new car:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sargun and Ravi have proved their mettle in the industry over the years. While Ravi has won accolades for his acting prowess and is also winning hearts for his anchoring skills, Sargun has carved a niche for herself in the Punjabi film industry. Interestingly, the celebrity couple also forayed into production with Punjabi movie Kala Shah Kala.

Credits :Instagram

Read More