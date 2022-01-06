Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey to rope in Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role for their next show?

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most talked-about couples of TV. The couple often makes heads turn with their lovey-dovey moments on Instagram but recently they grabbed all the attention after they launched their show Udaariyaan. The success of this show has given them the courage to step in yet another venture. Sargun and Ravi are all set to roll out yet another show for which reportedly, Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill has been approached to play the lead.

Yes! You heard that right. Both Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are keen on having Jimmy Sheirgill on board. According to reports in ETimes, seasoned Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi will play his mother on the show. It is going to be a family drama and it will apparently mark Jimmy’s debut on the small screen. It is said that the daily soap will be titled Swarn Mandir and it will revolve around a couple who are abandoned by their children.

According to a source associated with the project, “Jimmy is yet to sign the contract but talks have reached an advanced stage with him. We are hoping that he will sign on the dotted line soon. The show will go on floors next month in Chandigarh. It’s about how parents sacrifice for their children and what they get in return when they are dependent on them. The lead couple will have three sons.” Jimmy Sheirgill on the other hand said, “I haven’t signed on the dotted line yet. So, it would be premature to comment on this news.”

