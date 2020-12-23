Sargun Mehta drops Ravi Dubey's 'shirtless' PHOTOS as she sends him birthday love; Asks 'Who looks so hot?'

Sargun Mehta sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared some hot photos of birthday boy Ravi Dubey. She also penned a heartwarming birthday note for her husband.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have been winning hearts with their cute romance for many years. Today, December 23, fans got to see a glimpse of the couple's love for each other once again. While Ravi and Sargun usually keep enthralling fans with their mushy pictures, today is special. Well, it is Ravi's 'Happy Wala Birthday,' and the couple is uber happy.

Ravi is getting bombarded with wishes, blessings, and love from fans, peers, and co-stars. However, he received the 'best birthday wish' from his wifey Sargun. Like every year, Sargun ensured to keep her birthday wish for Ravi a little 'hatke' and extremely loving. The actress sent the internet into meltdown as she dropped some 'super hot shirtless' photos of birthday boy Ravi. In the pictures, Ravi flaunts his chiselled body, and washboard abs, and looks sexy. The photos happen to be from Ravi's recent photoshoot, as he had shared them on his Instagram handle as well.

Like many fans, Sargun is also thrilled with Ravi's perfect body and hot photos. Reacting to it, Sargun wrote, 'Mere bhagwan ka naya roop.(Bachchi ki jaan lega kya.. itna hot kaun lagta hai bey).' She further wished her handsome hubby in the sweetest way possible. 'Happy birthday my lifeline, mere Bhagwan. Meri toh saari khushiyan aapse hain. (All my happiness is because of you). I love you badi,' Sargun expressed.

Meanwhile, Ravi recently wrapped up the shoot for Jamai Raja 2.0 with Nia Sharma. Sargun and Ravi celebrated seven years of marital bliss on December 7. Aren't Ravi and Sargun the cutest couple in Telly Town? Let us know in the comment section below.

