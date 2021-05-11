Sargun Mehta has a hilarious take as Ravi Dubey gets infected with COVID 19: Covid is now Ravi positive

As Ravi Dubey tested positive for COVID 19, Sargun Mehta shared a witty post for him and it is winning hearts.

Ravi Mehta recently made the headlines today after he admitted testing positive for COVID 19. The actor had shared the news on social media and stated that he has gone into home quarantine. He also urged everyone to stay safe and stay optimistic during the COVID 19 times. And while the Jamai Raja actor has isolated himself, his wife Sargun Mehta seems to be missing him already. In fact, the diva has shared some love filled pics with her main man and also took a witty jibe at Ravi’s COVID 19 diagnosis.

Sargun stated that the actor will make the deadly virus turn into a good virus. Sargun wrote, “Covid is now ravi positive. Ravi ko covid nahi , covid ko ravi hua hai. Ab badi usse baatein karke achcha virus bana dega aur corona iss duniya se bhaag jayega. Badi usse jaldi jaldi baat karke bhaga do. I love you and i miss u so.” Needless to say, Ravi was overwhelmed with this post and commented with several hearts emoticon and wrote, “gungunnnn.”

Take a look at Sargun Mehta’s post:

Soon after Ravi shared the post, several celebs took to social media to send recovery wishes to the fans which included celebs like Shehzaad Deol, Pulkit Samrat, Ahana Kumra, Achint Kaur etc. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant wrote, “Wishing you speedy recovery .... Get well soon”. On the other hand, Ravi’s Jamai Raja co-star Achint Kaur took to the comment section and wrote, “Oh man... take care.. don’t even know what to say” along with heart emoticons.

