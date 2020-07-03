Saroj Khan demise: Divyanka Tripathi pens an emotional note saying 'Lucky to have learnt few pieces under you'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has bid an emotional adieu to Saroj Khan who passed away on 3rd July, 2020. She also recalls a few of her fond memories with the late choreographer.

The Bollywood film industry has lost some true gems this year including Irrfan Khan, , Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput. The film fraternity woke up on 3rd July to get another shocking news about the sudden demise of ace choreographer Saroj Khan. She had been admitted to the Guru Nanak hospital in Bandra on 20th June after complaining of breathing problems. The 71-year old choreographer breathed her last on Friday at 1.52 am following a cardiac arrest.

Numerous celebs from the film and television fraternity alike have paid their tributes to Saroj Khan. Among them is Dahiya who has bid an emotional adieu to the late choreographer by recalling some of the fond memories with her. The actress has shared an old video in which she could be seen receiving an award from Saroj Ji on stage post which she lovingly hugs her. She has also shared yet another throwback picture with the latter with the same post.

Divyanka further pens an emotional note that reads, “Saroj Ji, It's painful to say goodbye. I was lucky to have learnt a few pieces under you. An honor too became way bigger for me when Saroj Khan Ji was the presenter! Always told you, yet reiterating- I am your big fan and the status remains so forever! You will be deeply missed.” Talking about Saroj Khan, the ace choreographer got her first break with the movie Geeta Mera Naam back in 1974. Her last choreographed song was Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank featuring .

