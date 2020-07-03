Saroj Khan Demise: Hina Khan recalls her LAST meeting with late choreographer: Will cherish memories forever

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share a picture from her last meeting with the ace choreographer before lockdown. The actress also penned a heartwarming note for late Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan, who was known as the 'mother of dance and choreography in India,' is no more. She passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital today morning (July 3, 2020). The ace choreographer was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathlessness. She was 71-year-old when she breathed her last. She is survived by her husband, a son and two daughters. As soon as the news of Saroj Khan's unfortunate demise broke out, celebrities from across the entertainment industry took to their social media handles to mourn her death and offer their heartfelt condolences. Even many netizens paid their tribute to the legendary dancer-choreographer on various social media platforms.

Many netizens also paid their tribute to the legendary dancer-choreographer on various social media platforms. Joining actors in expressing their condolences to Saroj Khan's family was also . The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with late Saroj Khan. She revisited her last meeting with the Saroj ji before the lockdown and reminisced all the times she met her. Sharing a heartwarming picture, Hina Khan wrote, You will be missed Saroj ma'am. Rest in Peace.'

Hina continued, 'We met at so many award functions and clicked so many selfies. I can't forget how much you adored me and complimented me. I shall cherish those memories forever. This was the last time I met you before lockdown. Prayer and Strength. Love you always.'

Take a look at Hina Khan's note for late Saroj Khan here:

