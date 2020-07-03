  1. Home
Saroj Khan Demise: Mouni Roy bids adieu to late choreographer; Calls her 'beautiful teacher, creator & human'

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Mouni Roy took to her social media handle to mourn the demise of the ace choreographer with a heartwarming post. The actress said that people who got to learn 'adayaki' from her were lucky.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 12:03 pm
Saroj Khan, lovingly called as 'Masterji' by the entertainment industry, bid goodbye to the world today (July 3, 2020) morning. Yes, while the world was still reeling Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, the ace dancer and choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital. She was 71. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in the city on June 20 after complaining of difficulty in breathing. The veteran Bollywood choreographer mentored generations of actors in a career spanning nearly four decades. 

She has choreographed some of the most memorable songs in the Indian Film Industry. As soon as the heartbreaking news of Saroj Khan's sudden demise surfaced, many celebrities took to their social media handles to mourn the legendary choreographer's death. Not only Bollywood but also the Television and South industry expressed their grief and paid tribute to late Saroj Khan. Many TV actors including Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, and Rashami Desai, also mourned Saroj ji's demise. 

Mouni Roy, who is a well-known name in the Telly world as well as Bollywood, shared a warm bond with the late Saroj Khan. She was a part of Saroj ji's dance show 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan' and had great camaraderie with the veteran. The Naagin actress took to her Twitter handle to pen down emotional note, as she shared a heartwarming throwback picture with late Saroj Khan. Mouni mentioned that people who have had the opportunity to learn adayaki from Saroj ji were very lucky. Calling her a 'beautiful teacher, creator and human begin', Mouni said that she will be always missed. 

Take a look at Mouni Roy's heartfelt post for late Saroj Khan here: 

