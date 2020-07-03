  1. Home
  2. tv

Saroj Khan Demise: Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh pens a heartfelt note: You inspired us with your life's journey

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4, wrote a heartwarming note remembering her good times with the late ace choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3.
3982 reads Mumbai
Saroj Khan Demise: Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh pens a heartfelt note: You inspired us with your life's journeySaroj Khan Demise: Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh pens a heartfelt note: You inspired us with your life's journey
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Bollywood was still trying to come to terms with the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, today morning the entertainment world lost another gem. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. She bid her heavenly abode at the age of 71, leaving everyone in shock and pain. Known as Bollywood's masterji, the entire showbiz world is devastated by the saddening demise of Saroj Khan. From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, many celebrities are expressing their grief and mourning Saroj Khan's demise. 

Saroj Khan also judged several dancing reality shows on Indian Television, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Popular actress Sayatani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture with late Saroj Khan. Sayatani was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3 and penned down an emotional note recall her 'good times' with Saroj Khan on the show. She reminisced how the ace choreographer inspired her in her the dancing field as well as life. 

The actress mentioned that she will cherish all the love the late choreographer gave her during her stint on the dance reality show. Sayantni mentioned that she still remembers how late Saroj Khan asked her mother 'Kya khake pyaada kiya tha ?' The actress added that witnessing her expressions and dance were invaluable, and those notes signed by Saroj Khan are a precious blessing to her. Sayantani concluded her long note saying, 'Rest In Peace masterji. The world of dance won't the same without you but you will forever live in our hearts.' 

Take a look at Sayantani's heartfelt note for late Saroj Khan here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Was a dream come true n honor to have met u ,to dance in front of you .. spent a span of about 2/3 months with you as we did a reality show together ..will cherish all the moments we spent , all the love you gave me forever .. still remember u liked one of my dances so much that u asked my maa "Kya khake pyaada kiya tha "??...I was ecstatic n how !!! learnt so much from you ... you inspired me n many to dance ,inspired us with your life's journey . witnessing u dance and express was invaluable n beautiful ..those notes signed by you as a blessing are precious ,shall cherish them always .. Rest In Peace masterji ... #rip #ripsarojkhan .. ur a legend .. The world of dance won't the same without you but u will forever live in our hearts .....

A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement