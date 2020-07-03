Saroj Khan Demise: Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh pens a heartfelt note: You inspired us with your life's journey

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4, wrote a heartwarming note remembering her good times with the late ace choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3.

While Bollywood was still trying to come to terms with the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, today morning the entertainment world lost another gem. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. She bid her heavenly abode at the age of 71, leaving everyone in shock and pain. Known as Bollywood's masterji, the entire showbiz world is devastated by the saddening demise of Saroj Khan. From Amitabh Bachchan to , many celebrities are expressing their grief and mourning Saroj Khan's demise.

Saroj Khan also judged several dancing reality shows on Indian Television, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Popular actress Sayatani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture with late Saroj Khan. Sayatani was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3 and penned down an emotional note recall her 'good times' with Saroj Khan on the show. She reminisced how the ace choreographer inspired her in her the dancing field as well as life.

The actress mentioned that she will cherish all the love the late choreographer gave her during her stint on the dance reality show. Sayantni mentioned that she still remembers how late Saroj Khan asked her mother 'Kya khake pyaada kiya tha ?' The actress added that witnessing her expressions and dance were invaluable, and those notes signed by Saroj Khan are a precious blessing to her. Sayantani concluded her long note saying, 'Rest In Peace masterji. The world of dance won't the same without you but you will forever live in our hearts.'

Take a look at Sayantani's heartfelt note for late Saroj Khan here:

Credits :Instagram

