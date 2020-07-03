Saroj Khan Demise: Nach Baliye to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa; Dance reality shows the late ace choreographer judged

Saroj Khan Passes Away: As the legendary choreographer bid her heavenly abode, here's a look at all the dancing reality shows she judged on the Indian Television over the years.

Bollywood woke up to the shocking news of ace choreographer and dancer Saroj Khan's demise. She passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest. The veteran breathed her last on Friday (June 3, 2020) morning at a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, Saroj Khan's condition deteriorated on Thursday night in the ICU. She was 71-year-old when she bid her heavenly abode. On June 20, Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra (Mumbai) after she complained of breathing problems.

Known as the 'The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India,' her career spanned over four decades. She is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring in Kalank (2019). Not only famous Bollywood songs but Saroj Khan also judged many dancing reality shows on Indian Television and has quite a few times made her appearance on TV shows. As the legendary bid adieu to the world today, leaving us all in pain and shock, let us take a look at all the dancing TV reality shows she judged and imparted her unmatchable dancing skills.

Television reality shows late Saroj Khan judged:

1. Nach Baliye (season 1)

Saroj Khan donned the judges' hat for the first time on TV, with Nach Baliye season 1. She appeared as a member of the jury in this dance reality show, which aired from 17 October 2005 to 19 December 2005. and Farhan Akhtar co-judged the show with Saroj Khan. The show was aired on Star One, with Sangeeta Ghosh and Shabbir Ahluwalia as the hosts. TV couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar emerged as the winners.

2. Nach Baliye (season 2)

For Nach Baliye season 2, yet again Saroj Khan appeared as the judge with Malaika, but this time Kunal Kohli joined them as a co-judge. The hosts remained the same as season 1, and the show premiered on 25 September 2006. TV couple Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala won the winner's trophy.

3. Ustaadon Ka Ustaad

A unique reality show revolved around several art forms. The one of its kind show, it ran for a span of six days. The was a war of titans wherein the winners and talented participants from different reality shows across channels competed against each other to emerge as the strongest. Saroj Khan, actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey, Shekhar Suman, and lyricist Javed Akhtar were the judges of the show, which aired on Sony TV.

4. Boogie Woogie

In 2008, Saroj Khan featured as one of the judges of Boogie Woogie (season 4) along with Javed Jaffrey, Naved Jaffrey, and Ravi Behl. Boogie Woogie is touted to be among the first shows to start special dance championships catering to different age groups.

5. Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan

This time, Saroj Khan was the judge and host for this special dance class show. Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan premiered from 21 January 2008, which aired on NDTV Imagine. She also choreographed for the show.

6. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 3)

In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3, Saroj Khan replaced Shiamak Dawar and walked in his shoes to judge the show. The show aired on 27 February 2009, with Vaibhavi Merchant and actress Juhi Chawla as the co-judges.

7. Dancing Stars

After a gap of 9 long years, Saroj Khan returned to TV to judge Dancing Stars in 2018. She judged the show along with Dance Deewane Fame Tushar Kalia and TV actress Pooja Kalia. The show saw talents from ages ranging from six to 35 under one roof.

