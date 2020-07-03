Saroj Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla credits late choreographer for making dance an integral part of all homes

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the legendary choreographer.

The year 2020 has been a harsh year for everyone. The world is battling the deadly Coronavirus, and Bollywood lost some of its gems. While the industry was still mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan, , Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput, another veteran has passed away. Ace choreographer and mentor of many B'Town stars, Saroj Khan, took her heavenly abode today (July 3, 2020) morning. Fondly addressed as 'Master ji', Saroj Khan lost her life due to cardiac arrest.

As soon as the news of Saroj Khan's demise surfaced, many celebrities from the showbiz world took to their social media handles to mourn the legendary choreographer's death. Actors from Bollywood, TV, and the South industry expressed their grief and paid a tribute to late Saroj Khan. Among them was also Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor took to his Twitter handle to write a heartwarming note in remembrance of the ace dancer-choreographer. Sharing his condolences, the actor credited late Saroj ji for making dance an integral part of every household.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's note for late Saroj Khan:

You were truly one of the reasons dance became an integral part of every household.. your legacy will continue to live on forever.. rest in peace #SarojKhan — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 3, 2020

On June 17, Saroj Khan was hospitable owing to severe kidney infection, a complication due to her chronic diabetes issue, and breathlessness because of her heart condition. She was on a ventilator for the last 36 hours, before she finally passed away to a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed on Friday morning at Mumbai' Malad area. She is survived by her husband Sardar Roshan Khan, son Hamid Khan and daughters and Sukaina Khan.

