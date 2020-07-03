  1. Home
Saroj Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla credits late choreographer for making dance an integral part of all homes

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the legendary choreographer.
5937 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 02:22 pm
Saroj Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla credits late choreographer for making dance an integral part of all homesSaroj Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla credits late choreographer for making dance an integral part of all homes
The year 2020 has been a harsh year for everyone. The world is battling the deadly Coronavirus, and Bollywood lost some of its gems. While the industry was still mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput, another veteran has passed away. Ace choreographer and mentor of many B'Town stars, Saroj Khan, took her heavenly abode today (July 3, 2020) morning. Fondly addressed as 'Master ji', Saroj Khan lost her life due to cardiac arrest. 

As soon as the news of Saroj Khan's demise surfaced, many celebrities from the showbiz world took to their social media handles to mourn the legendary choreographer's death. Actors from Bollywood, TV, and the South industry expressed their grief and paid a tribute to late Saroj Khan. Among them was also Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor took to his Twitter handle to write a heartwarming note in remembrance of the ace dancer-choreographer. Sharing his condolences, the actor credited late Saroj ji for making dance an integral part of every household. 

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's note for late Saroj Khan: 

