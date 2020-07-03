Saroj Khan Demise: YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi recalls moments of sharing stage with the late choreographer

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Shivangi Joshi aka Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took to her social media handle to share throwback pictures with the late dance guru and reminiscence moments spend with her.

The sudden and tragic demise of Saroj Khan has sent shockwaves across the nation. Yes, the ace Bollywood choreographer who everyone referred to as 'masterji' is no more between us. She took her heavenly abode today morning (July 3, 2020), leaving everyone devasted. She died of a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Ever since the news of Saroj Khan's death surface, condolence message and tributes have been pouring in on social media. Fans of the 'mother of dance and choreography in India' to celebrities from Bollywood, Television, and the South industry paid their heartfelt tribute to the dancing legend.

, Sidharth Shukla, , Shweta Tiwari, , from the Telly world expressed their grief over Saroj Khan's demise. Joining them was also Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. The YRKKH actress to to her Instagram handle to share throwback pictures of her moments with late Saroj Khan. She revisited the moments when she got the chance to share the stage with the late choreographer during an award function. Not only or two, Shivangi shared several pictures of late Saroj Khan, and in one of the photos, she was seen seeking blessings from the late dance guru while on stage. The actress though was numb and speechless, as she captioned the picture as 'Prayers.'

Take a look at Shivangi's posts for late Saroj Khan here:

The last rites of Saroj Khan were perfromed on Friday morning, and she was laid to rest at a cemetery in Malad (Mumbai's suburban area). Her career spanned over four decades and she had won the 'National Award' times over the years.

