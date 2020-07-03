Saroj Khan Passes Away: Rashami Desai mourns the demise of 'Guru ji' with a heartwarming post

Saroj Khan Demise: Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post in late Saroj Khan's remembrance.

Naagin 4 actress took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post in late Saroj Khan's remembrance. She wrote, "She was the 'Mother of choreography in India.' Our Guru ji! Sad sad May her soul rest in peace."

She was the “Mother of choreography in india"

Our Guru ji!

Sad sad May her soul rest in peace #SarojKhan #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/raZIyvFG81 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 3, 2020

