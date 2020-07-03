Saroj Khan Passes Away: Rashami Desai mourns the demise of 'Guru ji' with a heartwarming post
Saroj Khan Demise: Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post in late Saroj Khan's remembrance.
Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post in late Saroj Khan's remembrance. She wrote, "She was the 'Mother of choreography in India.' Our Guru ji! Sad sad May her soul rest in peace."
Take a look at Rashami's post for late Saroj Khan here:
She was the “Mother of choreography in india"
Our Guru ji!
Sad sad May her soul rest in peace #SarojKhan #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/raZIyvFG81
— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 3, 2020
ALSO READ
Credits :Twitter
Latest Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue