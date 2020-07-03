  1. Home
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Rashami Desai mourns the demise of 'Guru ji' with a heartwarming post

Saroj Khan Demise: Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post in late Saroj Khan's remembrance.
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Rashami Desai mourns the demise of 'Guru ji' with a heartwarming post
Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post in late Saroj Khan's remembrance. She wrote, "She was the 'Mother of choreography in India.' Our Guru ji! Sad sad May her soul rest in peace." 

Take a look at Rashami's post for late Saroj Khan here: 

Credits :Twitter

