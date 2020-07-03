Saroj Khan Passes Away: Shweta Tiwari shares a heartwarming PHOTO with the late choreographer; Says 'RIP Amma'

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Shweta Tiwari, who shared a close bond with late Saroj Khan, took to her Instagram handle to mourn the ace choreographer's unfortunate demise with a throwback picture.

In a piece of shocking and equally saddening news, ace choreographer Saroj Khan took her heavenly abode today (July 3, 2020) morning. She passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. She was admitted to a hospital Mumbai's Bandra, after she developed breathing issues. Reports suggest that Saroj Khan's health deteriorated on Thursday night while she was in the ICU. Ever since the news of Saroj Khan's demise surfaced, celebrities from Bollywood, South, and TV industry are pouring in their condolences and mourning the legendary choreographer's demise.

While many celebrities mourned Khan's demise, one of her favourite student and TV actress Shweta, whom she shared an extremely close bond with, took to her social media handle to mourn her Masterji's demise. Shweta shared a heartwarming throwback picture with late Saroj Khan, wherein the two posed happily for the camera. The actress was left heartbroken to know about Saroj ji's sudden demise. Shweta addressed Saroj ji as 'Amma' (mother) and shared a warm bond with her. She captioned the picture as 'RIP Amma.' Shweta and Saroj ji judged a few dancing reality shows together.

Take a look at Shweta's emotional post for late Saroj Khan here:

She was fondly addressed as 'The Mother of Dance or Choreography in India,' her career spanned over four decades and has choreographed more than 2,000 songs in her career. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring in Kalank (2019). The last rights of the late ace choreographer will take place today in Mumbai.

