Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 Ep 1 Review: Jay Soni’s show is a nostalgic trip with sweet memories

Show name: Sasuraal Genda Phool 2

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 cast: Jay Soni, Ragini Khanna, Supriya Pilgaonkar

Indian television is known for giving some of the iconic shows and often leaves us with a story that stays on with us for years. One such show is Sasural Genda Phool. Starring Jay Soni, Ragini Khanna, Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead, the family drama went on to win hearts with its innocent story and impressive performances. And while the memories of Sasural Genda Phool are still afresh in our hearts, the makers have now come up with the second season of the family drama after a decade.

Titled as Sasuraal Genda Phool 2, the show has returned with the same cast. While Jay continues to play the role of Ishan Kashyap, he has lost his wife Suhana (played by Ragini). The show begins with Ishan’s introduction and the bhola sa ladka in the first season has kept his innocence intact. However, he has become a lot more stylish and successful now. The first episode gives a glimpse of the entire Kashyap parivaar (with a slight change in the cast) and they look forward to Ishan getting married again.

Yes! Since Suhana is no more, the Kashyaps want Ishan to move on with his life and thus come up with new marriage proposals every now and then. However, Ishan is in no mood to move on and continues to talk to Suhana. As a result, he often comes up with new excuses to turn down the proposal. And while Badi Maa (played by Supriya) and others family members are hopeful that Ishan will find his partner soon, he comes across a street smart girl who is known for thefts.

Well, if you have seen the first season of the show, Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 will give you major nostalgic vibes. While you will once again fall in love with Ishan’s innocence, his chemistry with Suhana will strike the right chord with your heart. On the other hand, the previous cast has perfectly managed to get into the skin of the character making the show a decent watch. While Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 will come up with a new female lead opposite Jay, it will be interesting to see if the new jodi will be able to match the charm of Ishan and Suhana. Over all, Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 can be the new stressbuster in the ongoing difficult times.

This show was watched on OTT.