Sasural Genda Phool to make a comeback with original cast but a new storyline; Reports

It has become a trend these days as Season two of previously popular shows are being reworked these days. Numerous shows have already released their new season like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Now as per reports, the popular daily soap Sasural Genda Phool (SGP) will be coming up with season two. As per sources, the cast members Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sooraj Thapar will be probably seen in the show.

As per sources, “Yes, the makers are working on an interesting story for the new season. We hope to recreate the magic and strike a chord with the audience all over again. We are expecting everyone to sign on the dotted line soon. As soon as that’s done, the show is expected to go on floors by the end of this month.”

According to the reports, the members of the original cast like Jay and other actors have given their nod of approval for being part of the new season. The chances of Ragini being a part of the new season are very less. But, she had denied it due to monetary differences.

The sources revealed, “We are still in talks with Ragini and hope that things work out with her. A show like SGP can’t be envisioned without the original cast members. We have retained the entire unit to work on the second season. However, if the deal still fails to materialise, we have an option of showing her character dead on the show. The story will move forward from that point.”

