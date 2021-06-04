Sasural Simar Ka 2: Choti Simar aka Radhika all praises for Dipika Kakar as they shake a leg on the show

Sasural Simar Ka 2 is all set to witness a dhamakedaar performance by Radhika Muthukumar aka Choti Simar and Dipika Kakar aka Badi Simar as they gear up for Aarav and Reema’s wedding.

After the stupendous success of Sasural Simar Ka starring Dipika Kakar in the lead, the makers have finally returned with the much awaited sequel of the show and it has started with a bang. While Dipika is seen reprising the role of Simar in the show, she has been in a quest for another Simar for her family. Interestingly, Sasural Simar Ka 2 has come up with new addition in the cast wherein Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee and Tanya Sharma are seen playing the lead roles.

So far we saw that Aarav (played by Avinash) and Reema’s (played by Tanya) wedding ceremonies are going on. During the wedding, Badi Simar aka Dipika and Choti Simar aka Radhika, who are from the groom and the bride’s side respectively, will be seen shaking a leg together for a grand performance. Interestingly, Radhika is quite excited to groove with Dipika and has been all praises for her. “I was pleasantly surprised when I got to know that I would be dancing with Dipika. We discussed the shot and we came up with the idea to wear matching colours. What I discovered was that Dipika is a great dance and it was definitely a challenge to keep up with her. But she is a great sport and both of us had a great time shooting for the sequence,” she stated.

To note, Sasural Simar Ka 2, which has been witnessing several twists and turns since its inception, is all set for some more drama in the coming days as Reema has some other plans other than marrying Aarav.

