Sasural Simar Ka 2: Jaya Prada to make a cameo in the show

Popular film actress Jaya Prada gets candid about her cameo in the show 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'. She will be seen performing on her famous tracks 'Tohfa Tohfa' and 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan'.

In the show Simar's (Radhika Muthukumar) father-in-law Gajendra (Aarav Chowdhary) suffers memory loss after he meets with an accident. In order to help him in getting his memory back, his family invites Bollywood actress Jaya Prada for Gajendra and Sandhya's (Shital Thakkar) wedding anniversary.

She says on making an appearance on the show: "I feel so happy to be a part of not one, but two episodes of 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'. The audience will see all of us sing, dance and have endless fun while trying to help Gajendra ji retrieve his memory in these episodes."

"Performing on 'Tohfa Tohfa' and 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' after so many years has brought back many memorable moments from the good old days," concludes Jaya.

'Sasural Simar Ka 2' airs on Colors.

