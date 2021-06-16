Sasural Simar Ka 2 Spoiler Alert: Aarav confesses his love for Choti Simar

In the coming episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2, Vivaan will get to know about Reema’s truth about leaving her wedding for the competition.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been one of the most talked about family dramas on Indian television courtesy the success of the first season. The show features Dipika Kakar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee and Radhika Muthukumar in the lead and has been witnessing some high voltage drama. So far, we have seen that Aarav (played by Avinash) and Reema’s (played by Tanya) wedding witnessed a massive twist after the latter left the wedding to participate in a beauty competition. As a result, Choti Simar (played by Radhika) gets married to Aarav.

Now in the upcoming episode, Vivaan will find out the truth about how Reema chose the competition over her marriage. He will also get to know how she made Choti Simar get married to his brother Aarav. As Reema will still be unconscious, Vivaan will be seen trying to call Aarav to inform him. However by the time, he will reach the venue, he will see Aarav and Choti Simar’s car leaving. On the other hand, Choti Simar is still in tears. However, Aarav will console her and will also confess that he loves her too.

Meanwhile, Aarav’s family will be shocked to see Choti Simar as Aarav’s bride instead of Reema during the Grahpravesh ceremony and this will lead to some high voltage drama on the show. It will be interesting to see how this story will unfold in the coming episode and how Reema will face her family and Aarav’s family after what she did on her D-Day.

Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Tanya Sharma aka Reema on the ongoing wedding sequence: I am always going to remember it

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×