Sasural Simar Ka 2 spoiler: Samar and Simar’s wedding proposal accepted by the Narayans?

Sasural Simar Ka 2 has made headlines in the recent past for its interesting love triangle shown in the daily soap. While Simar and Aarav are getting close to each other, rumour mills has it that Samar and Simar’s wedding proposal will soon be discussed in the upcoming episodes. For those unaware, Simar is Aarav’s love interest and former wife. It so happened that Simar and Aarav had to tie the knot forcibly post which the duo decided to walk on their separate paths.

Now, the previous episode saw the two spend some romantic time together. Seemingly, in the upcoming episodes Aarav’s father Gajendra will visit Simar’s place to give Diwali greetings to the entire family. While Simar will be away, Gajendra will put forth Samar’s marriage proposal for her. This brings a whole new twist for the entire show.

If Simar accepts the wedding proposal it might help her burn the past and begin a new life. However, it appears that the marriage talk will happen in her absence. Only time will tell, how Simar who is unaware of the entire wedding proposal, will react and handle it. Amid this, her romantic moments with Aarav is already adding gripping twists to the plotline of the show.

Starring Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee and Karan Sharma in the lead roles, Sasural Simar Ka 2 has now become one of the most-watched Indian TV shows. This spiritual sequel to the long-running soap opera of the same name also has its plotline similar to the previous version. The show focuses revolves on the values of family and a story of love, trust and togetherness. Now, only time will tell what interesting twist the makers have in store for viewers.

