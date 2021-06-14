Sasural Simar Ka 2: Tanya Sharma aka Reema on the ongoing wedding sequence: I am always going to remember it

Tanya Sharma, who plays the role of Reema in Sasural Simar Ka 2, had dropped hints of some high voltage drama in the coming episode.

Colors’ much talked about Sasural Simar Ka 2, starring Dipika Kakar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee and Radhika Muthukumar in the lead, has been witnessing some high voltage drama of late. For the uninitiated, the ongoing plot of the family drama features the wedding track wherein Reema (played by Tanya) and Aarav (played by Avinash) were supposed to tie the knot. However, Reema had left the wedding to participate in a beauty contest and had asked her sister Simar (played by Radhika) to be the bride instead of her.

Talking about the wedding sequence, Tanya stated that it will always be close to her heart. “Radhika and I are very close to each other, she is like my sister. The shoot for the wedding sequence is one that I am always going to remember. We tried and tested amazing attires while adding our own quirks and conversations to the experience. It was fun as we experimented with Jewellery and make-up. It felt like I was actually preparing for my real wedding. This wedding sequence is going to be filled with ultimate drama and entertainment and I hope the viewers will love it as much as we do,” she added.

Meanwhile, the wedding sequence has come along with some high voltage drama as Aarav ends up marrying Choti Simar instead of Reema. Yes! You read it right. While Reema’s family has been in shock after her truth was unveiled. While Badi Simar encourages Choti Simar to tie the knot, Aarav’s family is shocked to see her as the bride during the Grahpravesh ceremony. It will be interesting to see how this story will unfold in the coming episode.

