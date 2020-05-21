Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy hospitalised: I want to go back home, I can’t afford the treatment

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy who has been admitted to the hospital since some days revealed his ordeal and how he cannot afford his expensive medical treatment now. Read on.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy recently asked for financial help from people through his social media account. He revealed that he has been admitted to the ICU and does not have money to get his dialysis operation done. The actor was hospitalized on May 14 (2020) and is in a serious condition. However, now the 53-year-old in a conversation with the Times of India said that he wishes to be discharged and go home because he has no money left with him for his treatment.

Sharing his ordeal and financial issues, the senior actor revealed that he was already facing monetary issues, and the situations just became worse due to the lockdown. He said that he had Rs. 2 lakh with him, but he spent those savings in the first two days of the hospitalization as he first had to undergo a COVID-19 test and then two rounds of dialysis plus more expenses. The actor still has to undergo proper treatment which will cost around 4 lakhs, but he does not have any money on him for it. He added that he wants to go back home as he cannot afford the treatment.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor said that he is seeking financial help from people to clear his medical bills just to get discharged. He said, 'I can’t continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow.' The actor added that he has been kept in a special ward owing to the Coronavirus pandemic which is extremely expensive, his medicines and injections are also costing him a lot. Further, he revealed that people are coming forward to help him and he hopes that they offer him financial aid.

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Ashiesh Roy admitted in ICU; Pleads for monetary help on social media

Ashiesh wishes to get back to work sooner because he does not want to be dependent on anyone. He shared that his condition is such that he requires to go for dialysis every two weeks. He mentioned that he needs time and money to recover, but he knows that he will get back on his toes and work. He requested his friends from the industry to help him in doing so. He stated, 'I don’t mind playing any character, I just need to keep going.'

The actor is in a vulnerable state physically and emotionally also. He revealed that he had planned to relocate to Kolkata where his sister resides as he does not have any emotional support here. He said, 'I should have got married, but I didn’t when the time was right. The only thing I want is to get back on my feet again.'

Meanwhile, Ashiesh's Rishta Sajhedaari Ka co-actor Sooraj Thapar is constantly in touch with him, and the actor's sister is also sending money for his medical expenses.

