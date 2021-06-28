Sasural Simar Ka actress Jyothsna Channdola blessed with a baby boy; Says the feeling is indescribable

Sasural Simar Ka actress Jyothsna Channdola has entered a new phase of her life following the birth of her baby boy.

Jyotsana Channdola Singh, who plays the role of Khushi in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, has become a mother of a baby boy on June 26. The actress is married to the director Nitesh Singh and they had got hitched in the year 2015. The couple has nicknamed the baby Joni, which is a combination of their names. In an interview with ETimes, the actress shared her happiness saying, “I am on cloud nine. The feeling is indescribable. Both of us are fine. Another interesting coincidence is that he is born in June like my father.”

She also talked about the difficulties and the odd situations in which her child was born. She said, “Since I conceived Joni during the pandemic, I obviously couldn’t do regular things that a pregnant woman does. I wanted to host a baby shower and wanted my family to be around me when the baby was born, which wasn’t possible given the current situation. Having said that, health is most important. I stayed positive by meditating, listening to positive notes and music. I also studied about hypnobirthing, which helped me a lot during my delivery.”

The actress has earlier shared about losing her father in November 2020 and added that she has been through a lot and considers her father as her guiding star. She said, “I was calm throughout my pregnancy and I guess he was my guiding star. My papa was giving me strength. I feel that he is back in our lives.”

At present, the actress is elated to enjoy the new phase of her life and she wants to spend time with her child.

