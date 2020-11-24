Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Ashiesh Roy passes away due to kidney failure at 55

Ashiesh Roy, who became a household name with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Simar Ka has passed away due to kindey failure.

Ashiesh Roy, who became a household name with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Simar Ka has bid his heavenly abode. The senior actor had been keeping unwell due to his kidney ailment. The 55-year-old actor lost his battle to life and breathed his last at his house of kidney failure. Amit Behl, the Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) has confirmed the news of Aishesh Roy's unfortunate passing away. 'Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called me to inform about it,' shared Amit.

Tina Ghai (senior actress) also confirmed the news of Ashiesh's demise, and is grief-stricken by his passing away. She also informed that the Zonal Heads of CINTAA has been informed about the same. Tina Ghai revealed that there is an issue in obtaining Ashiesh's death certificate, as he breathed his last at home. The security guard of Ashiesh's residence in Jogeshwari (Mumbai) shared that the senior actor passed away at 3.5 am last night. He revealed that the actor's servant had come running down informing that Ashiesh ji suffered some big hiccups and had collapsed.

'Unka health problem toh chal hi raha tha but the servant said he was quite okay yesterday. In fact, he was supposed to undergo a dialysis today, too, shared the security guard of the building. The senior actor's sister is arriving from Kolkata, and the funeral is expected to happen today in the late evening.

The veteran actor had been keeping unwell for quite some time. In May this year, he was admitted to the ICU after suffering a paralytic stroke. He was undergoing dialysis but had run out of money, and also sought financial help from people during the lockdown. As per media reports, In August 2018, Ashiesh had suffered a blood clot in his brain and had undergone an operation for the same. Then, in 2019, Ashiesh got a paralytic stroke, after which he gradually stopped getting work.

Ashiesh had been a part of the entertainment industry for the past two decades. He is also known for his roles in Mere Angne Mein, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Bymokesh Bakshi, and others.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Credits :Times of India

