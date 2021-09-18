Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar reacts to rumours of her pregnancy; Watch Video

Actress Dipika Kakar is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim and they have completed three years of marriage. The actress recently made headlines with the news of her pregnancy on social media. The couple has been receiving congratulatory messages and calls from friends and fans since the news broke out on social media. Even their relatives started calling them. But Dipika Kakar rubbished the news in her latest interaction with the media.

Dipika Kakar was recently seen at the launch of a new store in Mumbai, where she spared some time for interacting with the media. The actress shared in the video that she was on a strict diet a few days back as she had to go to the inauguration of a sweets store. She was also asked about the ongoing rumour about her pregnancy, to which she said if this kind of news comes then it will not be hidden from media and she tell everyone. On being asked if she is going to give the good news, she replied, “Really? I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys”.

