Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakkar's pet Cuddle passes away, emotional, actor says, 'He fought a lot'
Sharing the picture with him on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “I never knew this wud be my last pic with him. This was just daybefore wen i took him to the vet. He had come Out from the Xray room to I was giving him a warm hug ki wo ghabraaye na… He wasnt keeping well from the last 1 year. in the last 2-3 days the condition was difficult. & yesterday was critical. He faught a lot & gave up at 3 this morning. He passed away.”
Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim also posted a picture and wrote, “Na tujhse pehle koi tha, Na tere baad koi hoga.” One of the users wrote, “Strength to the entire Ibrahim family.” Another wrote, “Be strong dipi and Shoaib bhai.”
Take a look at the post here:
It is worth mentioning here that Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the popular daily show Sasural Simar Ka. This is Dipika’s second marriage.
