Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakkar's pet Cuddle passes away, emotional, actor says, 'He fought a lot'

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar is going through a tough time as her pet Cuddle passed away. She was very close to him and had always shared his glimpse in her YouTube videos. The actress took to her social handle and informed the fans about the sad news. As soon as she shared the news, many of her fans also expressed their grief and tried to console her in the comment section. The actress even shared the last picture which she took with him a day before he passed away.

Sharing the picture with him on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “I never knew this wud be my last pic with him. This was just daybefore wen i took him to the vet. He had come Out from the Xray room to I was giving him a warm hug ki wo ghabraaye na… He wasnt keeping well from the last 1 year. in the last 2-3 days the condition was difficult. & yesterday was critical. He faught a lot & gave up at 3 this morning. He passed away.”

Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim also posted a picture and wrote, “Na tujhse pehle koi tha, Na tere baad koi hoga.” One of the users wrote, “Strength to the entire Ibrahim family.” Another wrote, “Be strong dipi and Shoaib bhai.”