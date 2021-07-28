Saumya Tandon gracefully shakes a leg on one of her favourite songs in monsoon; Watch

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's former actor Saumya Tandon became famous for her role of Anita Bhabhi in the show. She has a massive fan following on social media and fans love her exquisite style. Apart from acting, she is also fond of classical dance, owing to which she often shares pictures and videos of classical dance. She has recently shared a dance video on one of her favourite songs for the weather in Mumbai.

In the latest video shared by Saumya, she has worn a gorgeous white Anarkali, which has colourful design and mirror work. She has worn her hair down and paired it with earrings. The actress is seen dancing gracefully on every beat. She captioned the post as, “One of my favourite song for the beautiful weather in Mumbai. Yeh badal yeh hawa yeh kajraare nayan aur mera dil. Choreographed by @deveshmirchandani #monsoon #monsoonsong #reelsvideo #reelsindia”.

See the post here:

The actress has taken some time off work and she is enjoying quality time with her husband and family. Saumya also raised the temperature on the internet with her pictures from the latest photoshoot. She is active on social media and often shares posts of herself and family. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and shares pictures on social media of her doing pilates or other workouts.