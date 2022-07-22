Saumya Tandon on quitting Bhabhi Ji at peak of success: Didn’t want to do for money and fame

Saumya Tandon is a popular actress and host, who is popularly known for her role of Anita Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. The actress was a part of the show for a long duration of more than 5 years. The actress received lots of love and appreciation for her role in the show. She recently opened up with Etimes about leaving the show, which gave her fame.

It has been almost two years since Saumya Tandon quit the show and the actress says that since then, she has got a chance to do things she missed doing while being a part of a daily soap. “I am quite liking this phase right now because for five and a half years I was with Bhabhi Ji and there was absolutely no time to do anything. It was very exhausting. Then the pandemic happened and I decided to concentrate on my health, and I travelled. Right now, I am travelling, anchoring for various events and chat shows, and trying out different formats. These short formats are a nice break for me because I was not doing it as much.”

Talking about leaving the show, “It is a better strategy to take risks and leave the tried and tested, and comfortable game, and try new things. If you are ambitious and restless for good work, it becomes a little stifling after a bit to keep repeating yourself. There was a point when I realised that I had done everything I could have done in that show. I thought that if I continue, I would be doing it for money and fame, and that is not right for an artist. I have come here to improve and explore.”

Saumya added that when she decided to quit the show, everyone told her that this was going to be very risky – because what she was trying to get, may or may not happen, and then she would lose what she has now. She added that she was in a successful position as the show was a hit, and the character was very popular, but to stay in this game for long, you need to adapt and reinvent yourself, by taking risks.

Also read- Saumya Tandon gracefully shakes a leg on one of her favourite songs in monsoon; Watch