Saumya Tandon REACTS to Disha Salian, Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta’s suicide; Says ‘I pray for you all’

After celebrity manager Disha Salian committed suicide in Mumbai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Saumya Tandon urged people not to lose hope in the crucial times.
3982 reads Mumbai
With the ongoing lockdown taking a toll on mankind, the Bollywood industry has also been facing the brunt of the COVID 19 outbreak. Not just the industry came to a standstill, many junior artists and daily wagers became jobless and have been struggling with the financial crisis. Given the crucial situation, some of the young artists, including Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta and Disha Salian had committed suicide in the recent days which has left the industrywalas breaved. While several celebrities have been mourning the demise of the young souls, joining them Saumya Tandon has also reacted to these suicides.

In her recent tweet, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress expressed her concern over these suicides and urged everyone not to lose hope in these crucial times. Saumya asserted that although it is a very tough phase it will pass. She wrote, “So many young lives are gone Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta and now Disha Salian. To everyone who is suffering. It’s tough very tough. Please hang in there. This too shall pass. I pray for you all.”

Take a look at Saumya Tandon’s tweet for Disha Salian:

For the unversed, days after Manmeet and Preksha’s suicide shook the glamour world, celebrity manager Disha Salian ended her life by jumping off the 14th floor of her building in Mumbai on Monday evening. While she was immediately rushed to the hospital, the lady was declared brought dead by the doctors. To note, Disha happened to be Varun Sharma’s manager and had earlier worked with celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bharti Singh.

